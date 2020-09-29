Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Omar Gurnah

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Omar Gurnah

Head of marketing, Uber and Uber Eats

Gurnah, a former presenter on Channel 4’s T4, joined the transport tech business last April, working across its ride-hailing and food-delivery brands, which, he says, present “completely different sets of challenges”, in terms of regulatory landscapes and audiences. Gurnah adds that he is proud of the way the business has “stood up” for drivers and providers, with some brand budget diverted into paying for protective equipment like vehicle dividers and masks, while he has also ramped up communication via Uber’s owned channels with both drivers and consumers. A key priority now is ensuring people feel safe enough to use Uber’s services, but more new products, such as the recently launched Uber Boat on the Thames, are also on their way.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now