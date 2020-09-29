Power 100 2020: Omar Gurnah

Head of marketing, Uber and Uber Eats

Gurnah, a former presenter on Channel 4’s T4, joined the transport tech business last April, working across its ride-hailing and food-delivery brands, which, he says, present “completely different sets of challenges”, in terms of regulatory landscapes and audiences. Gurnah adds that he is proud of the way the business has “stood up” for drivers and providers, with some brand budget diverted into paying for protective equipment like vehicle dividers and masks, while he has also ramped up communication via Uber’s owned channels with both drivers and consumers. A key priority now is ensuring people feel safe enough to use Uber’s services, but more new products, such as the recently launched Uber Boat on the Thames, are also on their way.