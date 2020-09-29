Power 100 2020: Pete Jeavons

Group brand and consumer marketing director, BT

Jeavons has been BT’s top marketer since last September and was appointed permanently as group brand director in May, adding to his existing role of overseeing marketing for BT Consumer and EE. Last summer he appointed Saatchi & Saatchi as lead creative agency for BT, leading to the “Beyond limits” campaign and positioning, including a major focus on tech skills and education at various levels and age groups. This mission came into its own in April when the brand ran a series of full ad-break educational films on ITV with tips for the nation on how to stay connected during the height of lockdown.