Power 100 2020: Pete Markey

Chief marketing officer, TSB

The effervescent Markey has had a busy year, launching a business purpose, “Money confidence”, and brand proposition, “Life made more”. He’s also brought on board three new agencies: McCann, the7stars and Oliver. Markey, who is now vice-president of ISBA, was personally recognised as exec sponsor for LGBT+ at TSB and won the Diversity Champion award at the European Diversity Awards. During the Covid crisis, the brand launched a “People helping people” campaign, featuring TSB colleagues, and helped customers by offering repayment holidays and changing overdraft pricing as well as offering loans to small businesses.