Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Pete Markey

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Pete Markey

Chief marketing officer, TSB

The effervescent Markey has had a busy year, launching a business purpose, “Money confidence”, and brand proposition, “Life made more”. He’s also brought on board three new agencies: McCann, the7stars and Oliver. Markey, who is now vice-president of ISBA, was personally recognised as exec sponsor for LGBT+ at TSB and won the Diversity Champion award at the European Diversity Awards. During the Covid crisis, the brand launched a “People helping people” campaign, featuring TSB colleagues, and helped customers by offering repayment holidays and changing overdraft pricing as well as offering loans to small businesses.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now