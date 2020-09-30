Power 100 2020: Peter Zillig

Director, brand and marketing communications, Ford

Growing up near Ford’s Chelmsford home, Zillig was surrounded by cars made by the marque, with many of his friends’ parents driving one. Proud to have landed his new role, which he began in July, Zillig feels he has “come full circle”, with a special affinity to the brand.

Having spent his career to date mainly on the agency side, Zillig says: “I’ve been very struck by Ford’s contribution to ventilator production during the pandemic, and proud of its commitment to its people and to the country as a whole.” Zillig, formerly chief executive of Cheil UK for three years, helped the agency more than double its revenue.

No doubt Ford will be hoping for similar outcomes as it launches 14 electric vehicles by the end of 2020, growing this to 18 by the end of 2021. Indeed, Zillig says this strategy, plus “managing the customer journey in a much more personalised way”, will be his top priorities.