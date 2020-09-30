Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Peter Zillig

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Peter Zillig

Director, brand and marketing communications, Ford

Growing up near Ford’s Chelmsford home, Zillig was surrounded by cars made by the marque, with many of his friends’ parents driving one. Proud to have landed his new role, which he began in July, Zillig feels he has “come full circle”, with a special affinity to the brand.

Having spent his career to date mainly on the agency side, Zillig says: “I’ve been very struck by Ford’s contribution to ventilator production during the pandemic, and proud of its commitment to its people and to the country as a whole.” Zillig, formerly chief executive of Cheil UK for three years, helped the agency more than double its revenue.

No doubt Ford will be hoping for similar outcomes as it launches 14 electric vehicles by the end of 2020, growing this to 18 by the end of 2021. Indeed, Zillig says this strategy, plus “managing the customer journey in a much more personalised way”, will be his top priorities. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now