Power 100 2020: Raja Banerji

UK marketing director, Pernod Ricard

Banerji was appointed to the marketing director role in 2019 to replace the departing Philip Ainsworth, having spent the previous five years as assistant vice-president of marketing in India for the drinks company.

Pernod Ricard’s annual sales have fallen 9.5% as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, with on-trade and travel retail being badly hit. This Christmas it is offering virtual masterclasses and at-home cocktails packages as well as running a series of campaigns to tempt consumers back into bars.