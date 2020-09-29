Power 100 2020: Raja Rajamannar

Global chief marketing officer, Mastercard

According to Rajamannar, advanced crisis game-planning helped Mastercard to make the right moves as the world was hit by coronavirus. He has worked on developing contingency plans for a whole range of situations that proved useful; having the risk-management function already in place allowed the brand to spring into action right away.

In January, the brand released the first single based on the sonic architecture it launched in 2019, and in April, it knocked McDonald’s off the top spot in a ranking of the strongest audio brands drawn up by sonic branding agency Amp.