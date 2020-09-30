Staff
Power 100 2020: Rowan Chidgey

Marketing director, Budweiser Brewing Group UK & Ireland

Chidgey has taken to the marketing director role nicely in the past nine months, with BBG recently becoming the number-one brewer in the UK and its lager brand Corona ranked as the most-valuable world beer brand in UK grocers during Q2. However, Covid brought with it a string of unexpected consequences for Corona, not least the name’s link to the word “coronavirus”.

Shifting focus to its employees, partners and communities, BBG appealed to the housebound masses with its “Save pub life” initiative, which allowed customers to buy pints in advance to support their local. The brand also donated more than 10,000 litres to frontline workers around its brewery in South Wales. During Chidgey’s reign, the Budweiser brand has also recreated its seminal “Whassup” ad.

