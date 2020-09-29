Staff
September 13, 2020
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Rufus Radcliffe

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Rufus Radcliffe

Chief marketing officer and director of direct-to-consumer, ITV

Shortlisted by The Marketing Society for the 2020 Bravest Marketing Leader of the Year, Radcliffe led an initiative for which one of ITV’s biggest shows was interrupted to spread a message about mental health. During Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in October 2019, hosts Ant and Dec addressed viewers about the rise in anxiety and depression among children, with the aim of getting viewers to talk to each other during one minute of silence. It was typically bold of Radcliffe’s strategy for ITV, which has also brought about the appointment of Uncommon Creative Studio.

Last month, meanwhile, ITV won plaudits for running an anti-racism ad in support of dance group Diversity, following complaints about its Black Lives Matter-themed performance on Britain’s Got Talent. Before joining ITV in 2011, Radcliffe led the diversification of Channel 4’s digital portfolio. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now