Power 100 2020: Rufus Radcliffe

Chief marketing officer and director of direct-to-consumer, ITV

Shortlisted by The Marketing Society for the 2020 Bravest Marketing Leader of the Year, Radcliffe led an initiative for which one of ITV’s biggest shows was interrupted to spread a message about mental health. During Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions in October 2019, hosts Ant and Dec addressed viewers about the rise in anxiety and depression among children, with the aim of getting viewers to talk to each other during one minute of silence. It was typically bold of Radcliffe’s strategy for ITV, which has also brought about the appointment of Uncommon Creative Studio.

Last month, meanwhile, ITV won plaudits for running an anti-racism ad in support of dance group Diversity, following complaints about its Black Lives Matter-themed performance on Britain’s Got Talent. Before joining ITV in 2011, Radcliffe led the diversification of Channel 4’s digital portfolio.