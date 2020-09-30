Staff
Power 100 2020: Samuel Day

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, Confused.com

With a focus on customer feedback, Day and the gang at Confused.com have gone from strength to strength since its brand repositioning two years ago. During lockdown, the team grew its half-year profit by 55% – not an easy feat, considering the nation was on the brink of an inevitable recession.

“Confusion about insurance has been in the spotlight throughout the pandemic, so it was a natural place for us to step in, be Confused.com and bring clarity,” Day says.

