Power 100 2020: Sara Bennison

Chief product and marketing officer, Nationwide

Bennison, who was named The Marketing Society’s Bravest Marketing Leader of the Year for 2020, says that from a personal perspective, “it has been quite a year”. Last summer, her CMO responsibilities were expanded to encompass product and propositions and then, when the pandemic hit, to include branches and contact centres as well.

Before the crisis struck, one of Bennison’s highlights was helping to get the nation saving with the “Pay day save day” campaign, which, in her words, used “comedy rather than sanctimony” to create behaviour change. Post-Covid, she points to the role played by Nationwide’s “Home Support Package” which provided “important reassurance for our members that they would not lose their home as a result of this ghastly illness”.

Looking ahead, Bennison says: “The principles of mutuality feel more relevant now than ever and we will continue to develop propositions and campaigns which bring them to life.”