Power 100 2020: Sarah Koppens

This year's top marketers.

Marketing director, Birds Eye UK & IE

Koppens, who joined Birds Eye in January, counts one of her biggest achievements in the role to date as creating the “What’s for tea?” campaign from stock footage during lockdown in a 14-day window, in collaboration with counterparts in Germany, France and Italy. “As a trusted brand, we didn’t want to go dark, but we had to be authentic, to talk about something bigger,” Koppens says. Having seen the UK experiment with a wider variety of frozen-food products during the pandemic, Koppens now wants to maximise the brand’s move from a fallback option to one that is “healthy, natural high-quality”. Koppens returns to marketing after an eight-year career break in which she managed a property development business while looking after her two children. Between 2008 and 2011, she was director of marketing at Cadbury and has held roles at Coca-Cola, L’Oréal and Procter & Gamble.

