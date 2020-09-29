Power 100 2020: Sarah Warman

Vice-president, brand strategy, BrewDog

BrewDog is known for its irreverent, sometimes divisive, marketing, but during the pandemic Warman had to find a way to hold on to the brand’s punk spirit while doing some good. Early in the crisis, BrewDog adapted its production to make hand sanitiser, which it gave away to local charities.

It was also one of the first alcohol brands to launch an online bar experience to foster social connections. Warman’s efforts show that a brand can make a genuine difference while still having some fun.