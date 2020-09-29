Staff
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2020: Sarah Warman

This year's top marketers.

Power 100 2020: Sarah Warman

Vice-president, brand strategy, BrewDog

BrewDog is known for its irreverent, sometimes divisive, marketing, but during the pandemic Warman had to find a way to hold on to the brand’s punk spirit while doing some good. Early in the crisis, BrewDog adapted its production to make hand sanitiser, which it gave away to local charities.

It was also one of the first alcohol brands to launch an online bar experience to foster social connections. Warman’s efforts show that a brand can make a genuine difference while still having some fun. 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now