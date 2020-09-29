Power 100 2020: Sean McGinty

UK marketing director, Aldi

McGinty joined Aldi in April 2019 from Debenhams, replacing Adam Zavalis, who left to join Boots. Since then Aldi’s culture-shaping campaigns have been stepped up: Robbie Williams starred in the fourth instalment of Kevin the Carrot’s Christmas escapades; the successful “Like brands” slogan returned; and last month Aldi succeeded Amazon as the main sponsor of The Great British Bake Off. In line with the German brand’s corporate culture, McGinty stresses all these achievements are the product of teamwork.