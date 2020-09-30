Power 100 2020: Sharry Cramond

Marketing director (food and hospitality), Marks & Spencer

Last year Marks & Spencer revived its “This is not just…” tagline for the first time in 16 years. The challenge of people switching to bigger, less-frequent shops since the start of lockdown led to the brand launching its “Remarksable” campaign, comparing its prices with those of competitors to quash notions that M&S is unaffordable.

Cramond is optimistic about the brand’s partnership with Ocado, which launched last month, with the aim of streamlining the shopping experience for digital shoppers.