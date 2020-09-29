Staff
Power 100 2020: Sheena Sauvaire

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, Yoox Net-a-Porter

Sauvaire embarked on her role at the online high-end fashion retail business this July. The company operates sites including Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox and The Outnet. Having previously held the same post at luxury British outerwear brand Belstaff for 18 months, where Sauvaire was focused on ecommerce, her latest move builds on a long career in fashion retail.

Prior to joining Belstaff, Sauvaire was global marketing and communications director at Topshop, having joined the Arcadia-owned brand in 2006.

