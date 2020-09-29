Staff
Power 100 2020: Simon Morris

Vice-president, global creative director, Amazon

Driving the creativity bus for the world’s biggest advertiser – so deemed after its spend jumped to $11bn in 2019 – is no mean feat, but it’s a role Morris has been performing for the past six years. Personal highlights over the past year include the 2019 Christmas campaign and the Emmy-nominated 2020 Super Bowl ad, “What did we do before Alexa?”, starring Ellen DeGeneres, which has become the most-watched Super Bowl ad, having been viewed more than 61.5 million times. Morris has been especially proud of his team, which, during lockdown, has often made ads remotely in as little as 48 hours. Top of Morris’ agenda for the next few months is the Amazon Christmas campaign, as well as the brand’s sustainability commitment, The Climate Pledge. 

