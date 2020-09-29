Power 100 2020: Stephen Vowles

Managing director, head of marketing, Barclays UK

Along with the bank’s “Make money work for you” campaign, launched through BBH in September 2019, Vowles is particularly proud of Barclays’ “strong response” to Covid: it was the first bank to produce ads featuring colleagues talking to camera. The spots gave reassurances about managing finances online or over the phone during lockdown.

Vowles says marketing needed to be changed and revisited almost instantaneously, and continues to need constant revision. “We are entering what looks like a major recession; banks have a major role to play in helping customers, so the promise of the Barclays brand, that we make money work for you, has never been more relevant.”