Power 100 2020: Tom Wallis

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, Gousto

Wallis, who joined the recipe-box subscription brand in 2016 as vice-president, growth, was named chief marketer in January 2019. The brand launched major campaigns last August and in January, with the latter driving a double-digit increase in brand awareness, according to Wallis, along with “a volume uplift that really tested our operational capacity, even before Covid hit”.

The start of lockdown meant the brand was unable to meet the demand from any new customers, leading Wallis to pause advertising and put his team to work on customer communications instead. Having just appointed Mother to the brand’s creative account, Wallis will this year be focused on sales growth on the back of new production capacity.

