Power 100 2020: Trevor Johnson

This year's top marketers.

Head of marketing, global business solutions, Europe, TikTok

In June, with “a much-changed plan” and “huge global team effort”, TikTok for Business and its proposition for the industry – “Don’t make ads, make TikToks” – was launched. “Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy, and at the height of lockdown that’s something people were craving,” Johnson says. Looking ahead, TikTok will be seeking more ways to contribute, through “compelling and effective mobile video advertising”, Johnson says. TikTok was already rapidly growing among teens and “tweens” but its use has surged among adults this year during the pandemic. Ofcom’s Media Nations report revealed that its reach among adults more than doubled from 5.4 million in January to 12.9 million in April.

