Senior marketing director, UK & Ireland, Nike

With big trainers to fill, Nadella last year succeeded Jamie McCall – the man responsible for Nike’s much-vaunted “Nothing beats a Londoner” 2018 work – who relocated to Amsterdam to become vice-president brand marketing EMEA for Nike Direct.

Nadella, who previously held roles at McKinsey and LVMH, has more recently worked as Nike’s women’s training brand director and brand planning director, for central and eastern Europe.