Power 100 2020: Yilmaz Erceyes

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, Premier Foods

Erceyes, who joined the owner of Mr Kipling and Bisto in 2015, was promoted to chief marketer last October. He says the highlight of his year has been achieving a third consecutive year of growth in the UK business through “disciplined execution of our brand building and innovation strategy”, which has turned around the once-struggling business.

Since the start of lockdown, Premier Foods has recorded increased penetration for brands such as Sharwood’s, which was bought by two million extra households. A major focus for Erceyes now is adapting the previous marketing plans to respond to those changing consumer behaviours.

