Power 100 2020: Zaid Al-Qassab

Chief marketing officer, Channel 4

Al-Qassab joined Channel 4 in June 2019 as chief marketing officer, with additional responsibility for the broadcaster’s diversity and inclusion strategy. Having previously led marketing at two of the UK’s top-three highest-spending advertisers – Procter & Gamble and BT – he brings a wealth of experience. Al-Qassab is an ASA Council member, trustee of WaterAid and, since May 2020, a board member of Creative Diversity Network.

Indeed, his career has progressed well since his self-confessed career lowlight – the launch of Wash & Go Solo – shampoo without conditioner. “Yes, take two bottles into the shower,” he jokes.

During lockdown, Channel 4 released a spot encouraging people to #StayAtHome and created a campaign hailing the role of the rainbow in representing both the LGBT+ community and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.