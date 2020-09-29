Staff
Power 100 2020: Zoe Harris

This year's top marketers.

Chief marketing officer, GoCompare Group, and chief executive, AutoSave

“This is going to be the decade when we see more brands saying goodbye to what I’ll call pointless purpose,” Harris wrote in Campaign at the start of 2020. This prediction seems all the more prescient in light of the tumultuous events of this year. GoCompare split opinion last year with its revival of Gio Compario, who was no longer singing opera in the brand’s first ad by Droga5 London. Harris, who joined as chief marketing officer of GoCompare in 2018, has also taken charge of its energy-saving brand, AutoSave.

