Power 100 2021: Adam Zavalis, Aldi

In 2020 Zavalis found his way back to Aldi, having previously been marketing director for the supermarket between 2013 and 2019. He originally returned as director of global media in November but swapped his role to marketing in April of this year. Zavalis handles brand strategy and campaign development, while fellow marketing director Sean McGinty is responsible for channel delivery and execution. A proud moment for the brand came when it won an ITV competition to land a free ad spot during the Euro 2020 final. The ad was a continuation of its "Good swap bad swap" campaign by McCann UK and featured football-style commentary about a barbecue.

