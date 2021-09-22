Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Adam Zavalis, Aldi

Marketing director, Aldi.

Adam Zavalis
Adam Zavalis

In 2020 Zavalis found his way back to Aldi, having previously been marketing director for the supermarket between 2013 and 2019. He originally returned as director of global media in November but swapped his role to marketing in April of this year. Zavalis handles brand strategy and campaign development, while fellow marketing director Sean McGinty is responsible for channel delivery and execution. A proud moment for the brand came when it won an ITV competition to land a free ad spot during the Euro 2020 final. The ad was a continuation of its "Good swap bad swap" campaign by McCann UK and featured football-style commentary about a barbecue.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now