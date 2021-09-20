Staff
Power 100 2021: Adrian Farina, Visa

Senior vice-president, head of marketing, Europe, Visa.

Adrian Farina

Farina finds much to be proud of when he looks back over his year. From Visa’s support of women’s football on and off the field, which has garnered awards, to the brand’s #WhereYouShopMatters campaign backing small businesses and helping them build digital capabilities as they re-open post lockdown. The latter included a Christmas spot encouraging Brits to shop locally. Farina is enthused about the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 competition, which is being held in England, with Visa announcing pre-sales to let fans book seats for the games before tickets go on general sale.

