Power 100 2021: Aislinn O’Connor, Three

Overseeing a brand relaunch with a new visual identity and positioning, which rolled out this summer, has been a priority for O’Connor since becoming marketing director of Three in July 2020. Key sponsorships have also kept her busy. This year the mobile network, which is Chelsea Football Club’s kit sponsor, secured the “hotly fought for” Gogglebox deal. Meanwhile, a three- year partnership with Samaritans has been encouraging the UK to be better listeners, something O’Connor plans to build on in the coming months.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list