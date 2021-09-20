Staff
Power 100 2021: AJ Coyne, Klarna

Head of marketing, UK, Klarna.

AJ Coyne
AJ Coyne

For Coyne, Klarna hitting 15 million customers in the UK was one of many highlights of the past year. What Klarna brings to the historically opaque financial services sector, besides a love of creativity and quirkiness, is a commendable quest for transparency, illustrated by its “Discover the truth” campaign and its “#WhyPayInterest” work. This led to a “mass sign-up of consumers supporting this cause because long gone are the days of nasty APR and revolving credit”. Looking ahead, Coyne signposts further innovation, from a loyalty scheme that rewards responsible spending to an “epic” Christmas campaign.

