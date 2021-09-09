Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Alessandra Bellini, Tesco

Chief customer officer and executive sponsor for D&I, Tesco.

Alessandra Bellini
Alessandra Bellini

Bellini understands that listening to people is key to building a business and keeping customers happy. This is mirrored in Tesco’s formation of a 13,000-strong customer panel to shape decisions on a weekly basis. During the peak of the Covid crisis, Bellini says that the supermarket “worked quickly and collaboratively with our agency partners to deliver our communication”, resulting in a new campaign every week. Arguably, Tesco’s “Pop to your local if you can” ad in April – a Campaign Pick of the Week – best demonstrated the brand’s humanity by actively telling consumers to give Tesco a miss and visit their local pub instead.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now