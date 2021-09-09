Power 100 2021: Alessandra Bellini, Tesco

Bellini understands that listening to people is key to building a business and keeping customers happy. This is mirrored in Tesco’s formation of a 13,000-strong customer panel to shape decisions on a weekly basis. During the peak of the Covid crisis, Bellini says that the supermarket “worked quickly and collaboratively with our agency partners to deliver our communication”, resulting in a new campaign every week. Arguably, Tesco’s “Pop to your local if you can” ad in April – a Campaign Pick of the Week – best demonstrated the brand’s humanity by actively telling consumers to give Tesco a miss and visit their local pub instead.

