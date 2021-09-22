Power 100 2021: Alex Naylor, Barclays UK

Naylor has focused on strengthening Barclays’ brand reputation during the pandemic, with work that has built on the “Make money work for you” initiative, which encouraged customers to have a positive relationship with their finances. In the same vein, Naylor says the “Barclaycard sidekicks” platform, which provides consumers with tips on making credit simple, has driven record levels of brand consideration via a combination of engaging coaching content and large-scale ads. Meanwhile, a digital transformation has sought to deliver mass personalisation to customers.

