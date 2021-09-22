Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Alex Naylor, Barclays UK

Managing director of marketing communications, Barclays UK.

Alex Naylor
Alex Naylor

Naylor has focused on strengthening Barclays’ brand reputation during the pandemic, with work that has built on the “Make money work for you” initiative, which encouraged customers to have a positive relationship with their finances. In the same vein, Naylor says the “Barclaycard sidekicks” platform, which provides consumers with tips on making credit simple, has driven record levels of brand consideration via a combination of engaging coaching content and large-scale ads. Meanwhile, a digital transformation has sought to deliver mass personalisation to customers.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now