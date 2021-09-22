Staff
Power 100 2021: Alex Weller, Patagonia

Marketing director, EMEA, Patagonia

As is to be expected, environmental activism is at the core of Weller’s achievements. Patagonia’s “We the power’’ campaign – the result of “years of preparation” – raised awareness for the community energy movement and, Weller says, demonstrated “a bright future for communities and renewable power”. He credits it for bringing Patagonia closer to grass-roots environmental groups across Europe. He is now seeking to use inspirational storytelling to “normalise environmental activism and drive societal action”.

