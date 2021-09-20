Power 100 2021: Alexia Clifford, Public Health England

Experienced public health marketer Clifford is once again facing a certain amount of disruption and not just from a global pandemic. After announcing that Public Health England would be scrapped last year, this March, the government laid out plans to launch the new Office for Health Promotion, which would take on PHE’s marketing functions. How this works in practice – and Clifford’s future role in improving the nation’s health – should become clearer by the end of the year if the government sticks to its roll-out timetable.

