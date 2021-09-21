Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Ali Jones, Co-op

Customer director, Co-op.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones

Jones is proud of the role that the Co-op has played during Covid-19, ranging from its food stores to funeral homes business. The organisation has used its adspend to promote food redistribution in the community, linking with Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford to help families in need. The launch of the organisations’ membership proposition, meanwhile, focused on how co-operation can create a fairer world. Jones’ priority for the year ahead will be bringing to life social responsibility through the Co-op’s marketing.

