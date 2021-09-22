Staff
Power 100 2021: Aline Santos, Unilever

Chief brand officer and chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer, Unilever.

Aline Santos
Santos thinks that marketing has an important role to play in the fight against inequality, which she says Covid-19 has only “exacerbated”. She has reflected this belief with “Act 2 Unstereotype”, continuing the FMCG company’s commitment to embedding diverse and inclusive thinking throughout the marketing process. Another highlight for Santos was the creation of Sure Inclusive, billed as the world’s first inclusive deodorant for people with visual impairment and upper limb motor disabilities, which she points out was co-created “alongside people with lived experience” of disability. Next up for Santos is banging the drum for Unilever’s new marketing philosophy “Get on the frontline”.

