Power 100 2021: Alistair Macrow, McDonald's

Since being promoted to the top global marketer role at McDonald’s, Macrow has been busy building trust in the brand amid the pandemic, while also finding ways to spread a bit of cheer. This included launchingits first global campaign across 50 countries, with South Korean boyband BTS. The “Famous order” activity celebrated people’s favourite McDonald’s menu items and found new ways to digitally engage multicultural youth. Macrow believes that being able to meet teams in person again will bolster the brand’s authentic storytelling. In November Macrow will become chief executive of McDonald’s UK.

