Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Alistair Macrow, McDonald's

Outgoing global chief marketing officer, McDonald’s.

Alistair Macrow
Alistair Macrow

Since being promoted to the top global marketer role at McDonald’s, Macrow has been busy building trust in the brand amid the pandemic, while also finding ways to spread a bit of cheer. This included launchingits first global campaign across 50 countries, with South Korean boyband BTS. The “Famous order” activity celebrated people’s favourite McDonald’s menu items and found new ways to digitally engage multicultural youth. Macrow believes that being able to meet teams in person again will bolster the brand’s authentic storytelling. In November Macrow will become chief executive of McDonald’s UK.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now