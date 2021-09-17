Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Anna Braithwaite, M&S

Marketing director (clothing and home), Marks & Spencer.

Anna Braithwaite
Anna Braithwaite

Braithwaite is fresh through the door at M&S, joining from Tesco, where she was global brand director for non-food. Before that, she was at John Lewis. Braithwaite describes her new role is “an absolute brand marketers’ dream”. She adds: “We are in the midst of a transformation programme. It’s a pivotal moment in the brand’s history. We need to put our customer at the very heart of everything we do and define M&S’ position and purpose for the future.” It’s a challenge that she will relish.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now