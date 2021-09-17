Power 100 2021: Anna Braithwaite, M&S

Braithwaite is fresh through the door at M&S, joining from Tesco, where she was global brand director for non-food. Before that, she was at John Lewis. Braithwaite describes her new role is “an absolute brand marketers’ dream”. She adds: “We are in the midst of a transformation programme. It’s a pivotal moment in the brand’s history. We need to put our customer at the very heart of everything we do and define M&S’ position and purpose for the future.” It’s a challenge that she will relish.

