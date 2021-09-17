Staff
Power 100 2021: Arjoon Bose, General Mills

Head of culture and brand experience, Europe-Australasia, General Mills.

Arjoon Bose
Bose has overseen an eye-catching tie-up between Häagen-Dazs and Secret Cinema, ranging from at-home film nights to a drive-in experience at Goodwood. Floating cinemas were a unique proposition for the ice-cream brand, with activations in London and Paris. Bose has tapped into the younger end of the market, too. To strengthen its engagement with Gen Z, Nature Valley entered a pan-European sponsorship deal with The Aphetor Games, a sports event for influencers and content creators, while Yoplait Kids partnered six Team GB athletes for a social campaign.

