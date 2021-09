Moore played a key role in working with the Adidas executive team to create a new, five-year business plan for the brand (called “Own the game”). The success of the strategic focus on cities has led to Moore being handed responsibility for 12 cities, up from six. Like many of us, Moore hopes to travel more in the coming year, including to Dubai and Moscow, where Adidas has recently opened flagship stores.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list