Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Benazir Barlet-Batada, Mondelez International

Marketing director, Cadbury, Mondelez International.

Benazir Barlet-Batada
Benazir Barlet-Batada

It has been a packed 12 months for Barlet-Batada, including the third phase of Cadbury’s “Donate your words” campaign with charity partner Age UK in autumn 2020. This featured collaborations with national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore and “The originals” spot. The campaign highlights the issue of loneliness among Britain’s older generation, some of whom were invited to high-profile football matches. The brand also shared its aim for all its cocoa products to be sustainably sourced by 2025. Barlet-Batada’s is now focusing on Cadbury Caramilk, which launched in June.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now