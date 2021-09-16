Power 100 2021: Benazir Barlet-Batada, Mondelez International

It has been a packed 12 months for Barlet-Batada, including the third phase of Cadbury’s “Donate your words” campaign with charity partner Age UK in autumn 2020. This featured collaborations with national hero Captain Sir Tom Moore and “The originals” spot. The campaign highlights the issue of loneliness among Britain’s older generation, some of whom were invited to high-profile football matches. The brand also shared its aim for all its cocoa products to be sustainably sourced by 2025. Barlet-Batada’s is now focusing on Cadbury Caramilk, which launched in June.

