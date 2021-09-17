Power 100 2021: Benjamin Braun, Samsung

The response from society and business to the past year has, Braun says, demonstrated there is “hope in our resilience” and “as a global community, we can come together, regardless of location or circumstance”. Samsung and Braun have a pronounced social conscience, too – donating mobile phones to hospital patients and those who were quarantining, tablets for homeschooling and $29m-worth of products to governments and communities globally. Another notable project backed by Braun involved Samsung repurposing its handsets for a virtual wildlife experience to help the conservation of endangered species in South Africa.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list