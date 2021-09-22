Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Bozoma Saint John, Netflix

Chief marketing officer, Netflix.

Bozoma Saint John
Bozoma Saint John

The mononymous “Boz”, who joined the streaming company last summer, has had a busy year responding to a global surge in demand for home entertainment. Major achievements she cites include breaking a Guinness World Record on TikTok to promote musical drama Selena, and installing statues around the UK of historic women overshadowed by their brothers to mark the Sherlock spin-off Enola Holmes. Saint John also served as president for the Glass Lions category at Cannes, noting the importance of “creating purposeful work as an avenue to spark real, authentic change”.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now