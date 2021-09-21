Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Caroline Harris, Deliveroo

Marketing director UK & Ireland, Deliveroo.

Harris, currently on maternity leave, describes the past year as “like no other”. The former Costa Coffee global brand director, who joined Deliveroo at the start of 2020, says: “During the global pandemic, I have been lucky enough to be part of a company where I have been able to support consumers, communities and restaurant and grocery partners.” In June, Harris steered the “England ‘til we dine” campaign, celebrating the brand’s sponsorship of the England men’s and women’s football teams.

