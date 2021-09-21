Power 100 2021: Catherine Kehoe, Lloyds Banking Group

Kehoe is kept busy by a large portfolio of brands that includes Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. One of the most significant developments for Lloyds Banking Group in the past year was the setting up of an in-house creative agency, called Beehive. The move is expected to cut costs, but LBG will continue to work with agencies Adam & Eve/DDB and New Commercial Arts for its broadcast brand advertising. Kehoe is an industry thought leader, and in July launched a guide to how brands can better represent ethnic minorities.

