Staff
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Power 100 2021: Catherine Kehoe, Lloyds Banking Group

Chief customer officer, Lloyds Banking Group.

Catherine Kehoe
Catherine Kehoe

Kehoe is kept busy by a large portfolio of brands that includes Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. One of the most significant developments for Lloyds Banking Group in the past year was the setting up of an in-house creative agency, called Beehive. The move is expected to cut costs, but LBG will continue to work with agencies Adam & Eve/DDB and New Commercial Arts for its broadcast brand advertising. Kehoe is an industry thought leader, and in July launched a guide to how brands can better represent ethnic minorities.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now