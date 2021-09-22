Power 100 2021: Cilesta Van Doorn, Global

In October, Van Doorn will join media and entertainment company Global, replacing Adam Johnson who is returning to Australia with his family. Her move came after her former employer Virgin Media completed its merger with O 2 , mirroring the departure of Nina Bibby, the top marketer at O 2 who also left this year. At Global, Van Doorn will report to group chief executive Stephen Miron and oversee a team of 80, covering brand and commercial marketing, enterprise, customer support, events and communications.

Take me back to the main Power 100 list