Power 100 2021: Cilesta Van Doorn, Global

Cilesta Van Doorn
In October, Van Doorn will join media and entertainment company Global, replacing Adam Johnson who is returning to Australia with his family. Her move came after her former employer Virgin Media completed its merger with O2, mirroring the departure of Nina Bibby, the top marketer at O2 who also left this year. At Global, Van Doorn will report to group chief executive Stephen Miron and oversee a team of 80, covering brand and commercial marketing, enterprise, customer support, events and communications.

Topics

