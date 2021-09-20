Staff
Power 100 2021: Claire Farrant, Lidl

Marketing director, Lidl GB.

Farrant neatly juggles tongue-in-cheek and purpose-led marketing. The former was encapsulated in Lidl’s animated Christmas ad, which took a stab at the “cutesy” character tropes of other retailers’ festive fare, with a dinner guest jabbing their fork into a miserable-looking carrot reminiscent of rival Aldi’s brand mascot, Kevin. The latter involved the “Teaming up to tackle hunger” scheme, which enabled shoppers to donate food items to their local community at the till, with the retailer matching each donation. Farrant was also busy rejigging agency arrangements, consolidating Lidl’s £55m UK media account into OMD in December.

