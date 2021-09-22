Power 100 2021: Claire Pointon, John Lewis

Whatever Pointon expected of her new role at John Lewis when she joined in February 2020, it’s safe to say Covid-19 had other plans. But Pointon, who has worked at Dixons Carphone, Kerry and Deutsche Telekom, hasn’t let a global pandemic stop her from making her mark at the retailer.

This year, she and her team launched its Anyday brand, a move she says “is a critical element of the retailer’s turnaround strategy”. She adds: “It was an ambitious project to deliver, given the pandemic. The development was in line with our customers’ feedback – they wanted more choice across home and nursery for everyday occasions.”

The range will be extended in the autumn accompanied by a campaign aimed at changing perceptions of John Lewis by showcasing its design and value credentials.

Pointon is also proud of the retailer’s sponsorship of property programmes on Channel 4, its Eid celebrations, virtual beauty events and the relaunchof its Edinburgh store.

And good news – the big Christmas campaign is still on. Pointon says the high-profile ad spot is a key business priority, particularly as many of us will be looking forward to a bigger celebration this year with family.

