Power 100 2021: Claire Sadler, British Heart Foundation

Sadler joined BHF in January 2021 following a restructure. Since then she has been developing a vision of the future and uniting separate teams. The ex-Direct Line marketer also appointed PHD and Saatchi & Saatchi to handle media and creative, respectively. Sadler quickly turned to the latter Publicis agency for a hard-hitting film on CPR that reunited the charity with ex-footballer Vinnie Jones, after Denmark player Christian Eriksen’s life was saved by the technique during a Euro 2020 match. A forthcoming campaign will highlight the power of science to save lives.

