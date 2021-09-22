Staff
Power 100 2021: Dan Sherwood, Santander UK

Director of marketing, customer engagement and innovation, Santander UK.

In his first full year as marketing chief, Sherwood helped to increase mortgage lending (up by £1.5bn in Q1) and boost Santander’s digital offering. Away from banking, the brand offered financial education through The Numbers Game educational initiative and generated a profit for the first time in its London bike scheme – money that Santander reinvested to provide free rides to key workers. Along the way, the brand even picked up its first Effie. On a more personal note, Sherwood had a different kind of triumph: “Resisting the temptation to paint every wall in my house a lurid colour.”

