Power 100 2021: Danielle Crook-Davies, Netflix

Vice-president, marketing, EMEA, Netflix.

Four years into her Netflix role, Crook-Davies points to “highly talkable and memorable” campaigns for hit shows including Money Heist, Lupin and The Crown as key achievements in the past year, along with fostering a work environment “that maintains high levels of creativity and performance, while also focusing on empathy and mental wellbeing during Covid-19”. Crook-Davies moved to Rome to help open Netflix’s new office in the Italian city, and this year plans to spend time across other new sites including Berlin, Istanbul and Stockholm, along with marketing high-profile releases such as the Paolo Sorrentino film The Hand of God.

