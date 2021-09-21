Power 100 2021: Debbie Klein, Sky

Diversity and inclusion have been at the top of Klein’s agenda across the past year. Activity has featured the launch of a colleague-led “diversity action group” as the broadcaster seeks to increase ethnic diversity. Klein is getting to grips with what the future of work across Sky will look like, which will include finding more flexible working patterns that benefit both employees and the business. “This is a new chapter for Sky and the hybrid working model is designed to be the best of both,” Klein says.

