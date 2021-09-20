Staff
Power 100 2021: Dom Dwight, Taylors of Harrogate

Marketing director, Taylors of Harrogate.

Dom Dwight
Dom Dwight

A Power 100 debutant, Dwight has smoothly guided Yorkshire Tea through the pandemic. He says sales and market share have continued to grow, cementing the brand’s position as the nation’s favourite tea. The launch of Yorkshire Tea’s Toast & Jam brew last year raised eyebrows and inspired some strong words from critics such as Piers Morgan, but Dwight and his team deftly turned the best of the outraged comments into an online and outdoor ad campaign. A Cannes Lions shortlist spot for the amusing social-distancing teapot work was another highlight for Dwight this year.

